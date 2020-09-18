Elks mark POW/MIA Day
POW/MIA Day is Friday, Sept. 18 and Payson Elks Lodge is holding a brief ceremony to honor all U.S. POWs and MIAs. It will start at 5 p.m. Members and their guests are invited to attend the service and stay for dinner and an evening of music and dancing. The Dakota Kid will perform.
Sons of American Revolution
The next meeting of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) is at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Northern Gila County Genealogical Library, 302 E. Bonita St.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend.
For more information about the Sons of the American Revolution, contact Rim Country Chapter registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@posteo.net.
Literacy program
If you know someone who would like to learn English as a second language call or email Rim Country Literacy for more information at 928-472-5371 or rimliteracy@gmail.com. Information in Spanish is on the website at rimliteracy.org.
Rim Country Literacy is also seeking book donations. It sells used books to raise money for the program. Drop books in the bin at 1100 N. Beeline Hwy., Suite H at Sherwood Drive.
Tea Party meets
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Ponderosa Bible Church, 1800 N. Beeline Highway, doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Speakers are Woody Cline, District 3 Gila County supervisor and chair of the board of supervisors; LD6 Representative Walt Blackman; and Payson Town Council candidate Jolynn Schinstock. Cline will discuss county issues that came up during the primary election season. Both Blackman and Schinstock will provide an update on their campaigns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!