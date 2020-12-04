Arts, crafts & baked goods sale
The Pink Ladies group is having an Arts & Crafts Christmas Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4 at the MHA Foundation Activity Center, 306 E. Aero Drive. There will be baked goods, baby items, jewelry, kitchen items, totes, purses and bags, handmade and quilted items and more.
Proceeds benefit MHA Foundation scholarships, grants, activities and programs for residents of the Rim Country. For details call MHA Foundation, 928-472-2588.
Santa’s Workshop
Come see Santa and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20 at The Rusty Pine Cone, 3788 N. Highway 87, in Pine.
Enjoy free hot chocolate, along with holiday music and photo opportunities. There is also a shopping area just for children, to be guided by Santa’s helpers with the family budget in mind.
For details call 612-467-9959.
Angel Project donations sought
The Angel Project, hosted by Angel Alatriz, 15, has donation boxes at Bob’s Western Wear, Payson Barber Shop and Pizza Factory, and Angel Trees at Back to Basics, From Head to Toe Essentials, Pizza Factory, Pizza Hut, Serendipity on Main and Fancy Finds in Pine.
All donations are only for local children and seniors. Due to COVID-19, the deadline is a lot earlier this year. Donations are needed by Thursday, Dec. 10. This is due to extra precautions that need to be taken before delivery between Dec. 20 and Dec. 24.
Please help the area’s children and seniors in need by visiting any of the places above and donating an item or picking a tag from a tree. If you have any questions, please call 480-322-2743.
Dec. 7 blood drive needs donors
A Vitalant blood drive is planned for Monday, Dec. 7 at the Banner Payson High Country Seniors Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Healthy donors are urged to sign up online to give a pint; your donation can save up to three lives — and as an added and personal bonus, each pint gets tested for the presence of antibodies to COVID-19. Pick from your choice of time slots, schedule your own appointment conveniently online at bloodhero.com (search by zip code 85541); or call 877-25-VITAL.
Landfill Dollar Day suspended
As of Dec. 1 the monthly discount day at the Buckhead Mesa Landfill is indefinitely suspended while COVID-19 contagion continues to spread, and remains a public health concern for county leaders.
“This step is being taken for two main reasons: the main one is to follow federal, state and county emergency declaration guidelines to reduce crowds – and, on a more personal and individual basis – the safety of each and every landfill user, and safety of our small staff who operate the landfill and interact with every customer who arrives at the landfill,” said Steve Sanders, Public Works Director.
“And rest assured, this is not permanent. Suspending dollar day is a temporary measure until public health officials assure us that the virus is under control,” he added.
Most loads cost $7.50. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays and holidays. Staff reminds residents to tarp, cover and secure your trash. Arizona state and local laws require all loads must be covered or secured — that applies to residential haulers as well as commercial.
Benefit rummage sale
A community rummage sale fundraiser to benefit the upcoming Feed the Homeless event is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 at the corner of 1000 N. Easy St. and Sherwood Dr., Payson, the home of The Overcomers Fellowship. For details call Pastor Carla at 602-499-7447.
Area archaeology group makes changes
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is evolving with COVID-19 and the times.
It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter of the AAS to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members of both chapters.
The next San Tan Zoom presentation is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9 with Dr. Barbara Stark, Arizona State University Professor Emerita. The subject of her lecture will be King Cotton: Its History in Ancient Mesoamerica.
The Rim Country Chapter will be providing the outings for both chapters. These trips are limited in number of participants, and require masks and social distancing.
Upcoming field trips include a trip to petroglyphs near the Dixie Mine trail out of Fountain Hills, led by Pam Cissik, on December 19, followed by a trip to Hieroglyphic Canyon, led by Kim Gilles, on January 16.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021 or renew your membership, please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, atdadubose@gmail.com.
National Wreaths Across America
Once again, Payson is participating in the National Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery, Mountain Meadows Memorial Park and Tonto Basin Cemetery. The event is to assure the grave of each deceased veteran is decorated with a wreath for the holiday.
Jessica Weinland is the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America in Payson. Contact her at 210-792-3467 or email jessicaweinland@gmail.com.
To sponsor a wreath, please follow the link below.
Find more on Facebook @weinlandswreaths.
Flag service offered
The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League offers a flag posting service to the business communities of Payson and Star Valley.
For a tax-deductible donation of $50 per year, the Marines will place a 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. Flag at participating business locations on nine federal holidays.
All associated flags and hardware will be installed and maintained by the Marines.
The attending Marine upon the posting and retrieval of each flag will render “Honors.” For additional information call Pete Carpenter, 623-308-2060 or Dave Rogers, 602-690-0151.
