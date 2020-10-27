The Payson Public Library is dedicating the newly named “Don Dedera Memorial Arizona Room” at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12.
The public is invited to attend the dedication at 328 N. McLane Road and peruse artifacts from Dedera’s long and prolific career as an Arizona author and journalist.
Among his other accomplishments, Dedera wrote 25 books, was a popular daily columnist at The Arizona Republic for 15 years, was the editor-in-chief of Arizona Highways magazine, wrote 6,000 articles in periodicals and newspapers, gave over 300 speeches all over the state, and was the very first student to graduate from Arizona State University with a degree in journalism.
Dedera was the recipient of the A.S.U. Alumni Achievement Award and, over the years, was presented many other accolades. His book, “A Little War of Our Own; The Pleasant Valley Feud Revisited,” is considered the best written on the subject of Arizona’s bloodiest range war.
A longtime resident of Payson, Dedera was the president of the Rim Country Museum, and helped to find the resources for reconstructing the Zane Grey cabin in Green Valley Park, after the original cabin was destroyed in the Dude Fire of 1990.
Payson High School also benefited from Dedera’s largesse, receiving a collection of 40 Nikon microscopes. Further, he helped to preserve some of the most iconic sites in Arizona, including the Hubbell Trading Post on the Navajo Nation and the Phoenix Indian School.
As Robert Stieve, current editor of Arizona Highways wrote, “The mold was definitely broken when Don Dedera sat down at the editor’s chair.”
Arizona State Historian Marshall Trimble said of him, “Don was a man of letters, a gifted wordsmith, the likes of which we may experience only once in a lifetime.”
He died at his Payson home on March 4, 2020.
Dedera’s widow, Nancy Dedera, and the staff of the Payson Public Library invite Rim Country residents to come to the library at 3 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12 to celebrate the life and legacy of one of Arizona’s truly great authors and journalists.
Contact the library for details at 928-474-9260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!