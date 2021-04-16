Banner Payson Medical Center is hosting a “Reverse Parade” for all its volunteers as part of National Volunteer Appreciation Week Monday, April 19.
Banner Payson staff will hold signs, balloons, etc. and give gifts to the volunteers as they “drive-thru” to pick them up.
The event is at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 19, to kick off National Volunteer Week.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, it’s a way to celebrate safely.
BPMC currently has 83 volunteers on its roster, down from 110 before COVID-19 hit. Despite the drop, “We don’t have a huge need for more volunteers right now, as we aren’t completely open to our current volunteers. They are still not able to support us in clinical care areas, for example, for safety reasons,” said Jennifer Lawless, volunteer program coordinator and activities coordinator, AAP-BC, Banner Payson Medical Center.
She said in the future BPMC hopes to open up volunteer opportunities again and looks forward to that day.
Lawless said during a “normal” year (with no COVID precautions in place) BPMC would have a luncheon and give out awards and appreciation gifts to all its incredible volunteers.
“With precautions still in place for large group gatherings, we felt this would be a great way to show our appreciation in a safe and fun manner,” Lawless said.
“Over the last year, these volunteers, although they couldn’t volunteer on campus, have still supported us. They sent our health care teams letters of appreciation — something we called “Operation Health Care Heroes” and they sent weekly photos of the pet therapy teams, etc.
“They have remained really engaged and kept our spirits up during one of the hardest times in health care. So we are excited to give back to them and really show them how much we appreciate them. They are a part of our Banner family,” Lawless said.
