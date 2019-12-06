The Payson Salvation Army needs the community’s help this year. Due to health issues and volunteers moving from the area, others are needed to fill the void.
The Bell Ringing project is the only event the Payson Salvation Army has to raise funds to help the community.
Shifts are available at Walmart, Bashas’ and Safeway. Bell ringers do two-hour shifts. Members of clubs and organizations in the area are encouraged to sign up as a group project.
For details call John Morgan at 928-595-0517.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!