Market On the Move is Saturday
Payson and Rim Country residents can take part in the food budget stretching Market On the Move (MOM) program every month.
With MOM, a $15 cash donation earns participants up to 60 pounds of produce and/or groceries to share with family, friends and those they know who may be in need. Selections vary month to month. Please bring something to transport these items. All varieties are while supplies last. First come, first served. The Market On the Move is from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 at the parking lot of Sawmill Crossing. This is a new time for the program.
It is the second Saturday of every month through May.
Landfill Dollar Day suspended
Gila County has had to halt the monthly second Saturday dollar day at both Gila County landfills. The monthly discount day is indefinitely suspended while the COVID-19 contagion continues to spread and remains a public health concern for county leaders.
Hours at the landfill are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sundays and holidays. Need to confirm the landfill schedule? Check the website gilacountyaz.gov or call Buckhead Mesa in Payson at 928-476-3350.
Staff reminds residents to tarp, cover and secure your trash. Arizona state and local laws require all loads must be covered or secured — that applies to residential haulers as well as commercial. The regular landfill fee of $7.50 includes up to 280 pounds, with an additional three cents per pound for heavier loads.
The Wise Men Project
Cornerstone Community Church, 208 S. McLane Road, hosts The Wise Men Project for the holidays. It is collecting Christmas gifts for children, ages 3 to 12, and plans a Christmas service at 11 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 20. To register, call 928-951-3896 by Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Tonto National Monument
bird countVisitors are invited to help observe and report bird species at Tonto National Monument Saturday, Dec. 19 when the scenic national park participates with the National Audubon Society’s 121st Annual Christmas Bird Count.
Pre-registration is not required; this drop-in event is free and open to the public. Two guided bird walks are scheduled: a morning walk at 8 a.m. and an afternoon outing at 3 p.m. Participants should meet with park staff at the Visitor Center at 8 a.m. or 3 p.m.
Bird identification guides and data recording materials will be provided. Participants should bring their own binoculars, and come prepared to walk into a riparian area on an unpaved dirt trail with loose rocks. All levels of birding experience are encouraged to participate in this citizen science experience.
This is an outdoor event where individuals will follow CDC guidelines and remain spaced at least six feet apart. Participants are asked to wear a mask inside the Visitor Center and when outdoor social distancing is not possible. The Christmas Bird Count is the nation’s longest-running community science bird project, and the data is used to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.
This project helps Tonto National Monument by providing an updated species inventory. Participants will record their personal time spent tallying species and can leave the event whenever they wish.
Read more about Tonto National Monument; park trails, exhibits and events, at nps.gov/tont; see photos and connect with staff at facebook.com/TontoNPS.
For more information, contact Lindsey Brendel by phone at 928-467-2241 or email lindsey_brendel@nps.gov.
See’s Candies at Pine library
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine has See’s Candies for sale. Purchase during regular business hours by calling 928-476-3678, until 5 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Wednesday and until 4 p.m., Saturday. Payment is by cash or check only, and purchase must be picked up at the curb.
Camera Club meets
The Rim Country Camera Club meets in person at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 at the Lomona Lodge, Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260, and via Zoom for those who wish to participate remotely. The lodge is located on the southeast corner of the Mount Cross property.
The annual business meeting will take place, with election of the board of directors and reports of the club’s status.
The program will feature winning photos of the Arizona Camera Club Council (ACCC) Roundup with commentary on the photos.
The Rim Country Camera Club meets the third Wednesday of every month and welcomes all photography enthusiasts who are interested in learning more about the art of photography.
Zoom meeting details will be sent to the club’s email list prior to the meeting. Interested parties may also request meeting details from sue@zencorp.net.
Archaeological group makes changes
The Rim Country Chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is evolving with COVID-19 and the times. It has joined forces with the San Tan Chapter to provide both speakers via the Zoom platform and outings for members. The Rim Country Chapter will provide the outings. These trips are limited in number of participants and require masks and social distancing.
Upcoming field trips include a trip to petroglyphs near the Dixie Mine trail out of Fountain Hills, led by Pam Cissik, on Dec. 19, followed by a trip to Hieroglyphic Canyon, led by Kim Gilles, on Jan. 16, 2021.
To join the Rim Country Chapter for 2021 or renew your membership, please contact chapter treasurer, Dennis Dubose, at dadubose@gmail.com.
