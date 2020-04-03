A blood drive by Vitalant is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, April 3 at the community room of Banner Payson High Country Seniors, 215 N Beeline Highway.
Additional dates
Additional Payson area blood drives are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, April 27 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane; and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 29 at the old gym of Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Road.
Make an appointment at www.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.
The blood drive schedule is in a fluid state because of the impact of the coronavirus.
Locations may be canceled and added daily. For the most current list, and to make an appointment, visit www.vitalant.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!