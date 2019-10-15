Embark on a challenging and scenic adventure in the Third Annual Boulder Adventure Trail Run 10K.
The race starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The cost is $55 for those ages 12-and-over. Children under 12 may run if accompanied by an adult participating in the race.
The race takes place on the scenic, yet challenging Boulders Loop Trail and Cypress Trail off of Phoenix Street in Payson. The area features large boulders, ponderosa pine trees and several shallow water crossings.
Participants should park in the church parking lot at 913 S. Ponderosa St. Buses will transport them to the race site and back to their vehicles after the race.
Check-in and day-of race registration begins at 6 a.m. at 913 S. Ponderosa St. in Payson.
The first five finishers will receive a heavy-duty Adventure Where We Live sweatshirt. Everyone else will receive a T-shirt.
