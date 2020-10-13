As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, the community is invited to take part in Time Out’s annual candlelight walk/program honoring those who have survived domestic violence and those who have died because of abuse Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Participants will meet at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, where they will be given candles and signs to carry, if desired.
At 5:15 p.m., the assembled group will line up to begin a brief walk to McDonald’s and back to Expedition Church, where a short program will be provided at 6 p.m.
The candlelight walk/program is intended to help raise awareness and sensitivity to a topic that is sometimes difficult to understand.
For more information, call Time Out at 928-472-8007 or go to www.timeoutshelter.org.
Time Out will also celebrate its 28th anniversary in Rim Country on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Time Out, a private nonprofit agency founded in 1992, provides crisis intervention, community outreach/prevention programs, emergency shelter, supportive services, and transitional housing for adult victims of domestic violence and their children. Services are available to Arizona residents, although Time Out also shelters women and children from outside the state.
Each year, Time Out improves the safety and well-being of more than 1,000 crisis hotline callers and over 350 abuse survivors.
