The Breast Cancer Support Group monthly meeting is at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16 at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.

The meeting is the group’s Christmas social — everyone will bring goodies to share.

If you are a breast cancer survivor — be it last week, last month, last year — or ages ago — come enjoy the support of other breast cancer survivors who have all “been there, done that.”

For questions, call Ilona at 928-472-3331.

