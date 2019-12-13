The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Lomona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
Stan Garner will present a program on “Trains and Movies: The Making of There Will Be Blood.”
Garner, a local resident, owns The Train Source, Inc. and serves the film industry as a train consultant. He will talk about his long career supplying full-sized trains to “star” in more than 300 feature films, commercials, TV episodes and music videos. The program will include how a film production is organized and what the various jobs are; and a slide show on the making of the 2007 Oscar-winning film “There Will Be Blood.”
Garner has been a train enthusiast since early childhood. He co-founded Short Line Enterprises in 1967 when he and a fellow Monrovia Model Railroad Club friend learned of an opportunity to buy a standard gauge, wood-burning Porter steam locomotive built in 1891. They bought the locomotive, took over the track lease and began seeking cars to pull behind it. Eventually, the company began participating in excursion railroads, motion picture and museum restoration projects.
By the mid-1980s Garner established a “movie railroad” with a new partner and moved the trains to the Newhall Land and Farming Company property in Southern California.
The trains were on the move again in 1990 when a portion of the collection was sold to the Nevada State Museum, and the remaining trains relocated to an abandoned branch line in Fillmore, Calif.
After an asset sale in 1997, Garner renamed the company The Train Source, Inc. and continues to work in the film industry as a train consultant.
