When children are in danger and families are in crisis, it’s often up to social workers to find the resources and support to help. This is why during March, National Professional Social Work Month, CASA of Gila County applauds the social workers our volunteers interact with every day who are working hard to make a difference for children in Arizona.
“Social workers play a vital role in the child welfare system. They have a tough job and we are grateful for the work they do to help children from our communities. We are grateful to work with them as a team for the best interest of the children we serve through CASA of Gila County,” said Emily Nader, CASA coordinator.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are not social workers, but they are trained volunteers who act as the eyes and ears of the court on cases of children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect. CASA volunteers work closely with social workers.
If you’re a social worker at heart, consider becoming a CASA volunteer. To volunteer, applicants must be 21 years or older, pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of pre-service training which is now offered virtually.
CASA of Gila County is grateful for all the professionals who’ve dedicated their careers to advocating for children. To learn more, call 928-402-4427, email enader@courts.az.gov or visit www.CASAofGilaCounty.org.
