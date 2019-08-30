Rim Country residents and visitors can celebrate the waning days of summer with a variety of events throughout the area this weekend.
Readers delight
Pine Library Friends hosts the annual Labor Day Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 in the library activities building, behind the Cultural Hall of the Pine-Strawberry Community Center.
The book sale, a great place to find reading material at bargain prices, helps generate much-needed revenue to support the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library of Pine.
The last sale, which was held during the July 4 holiday, earned $912, plus $107 was contributed to the donation jar.
So plan a jaunt up to Pine to collect some reading material for the coming cooler nights of fall and chilly days of winter.
Arts, crafts and food
Payson’s Masonic Lodge Ponderosa Chapter #64 Order of the Eastern Star has an Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road.
There will be many homemade items by local artisans. Hot dogs, chili and more will also be available for lunch on both days.
The Pine-Strawberry Arts and Craft Guilds’ annual Labor Day Festival is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day, Sunday at the community center in Pine.
Traditionally, about 50 booths are set up on the center grounds with another 27 or so indoors.
To enter the festival, vendors and boutique exhibitors must submit photos of their wares before they are allowed to take part. Having juried exhibits means customers can shop a prized selection of products.
Admission is free to the public.
Although the festival begins each day at 8 a.m. the highly popular pancake breakfasts tip off at 7 a.m. with long lines waiting for a meal of pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee for only $5 per plate. The sponsoring Mountain Village Foundation donates the profits to worthy causes in Pine-Strawberry.
Last year, the MVF purchased Christmas gifts for more than 70 needy children.
The ever-popular Christopher/Kohl’s Firebelles breakfast is at station 51 in Christopher Creek from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31. It will feature pancakes, burritos, or biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and smiling servers. Prowler Pro XT side-by-side tickets will be sold. T-shirts, jackets, and caps are available for purchase.
The 17th Annual Arts, Crafts & World Bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 2 at the Gila County Courthouse parking lot at the corner of South Beeline Highway and West Frontier Street.
Going to the top of the Rim
The Pine Needlers Quilt Group of Heber-Overgaard plans a Quilt Show for Labor Day weekend. The two-day affair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30 and 31 at Capps School, 3375 Buckskin Canyon Road in Heber. In addition to the many beautiful quilts to view, there is a bake sale, boutique and many vendors. The Pine Needlers invite everyone to attend.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
