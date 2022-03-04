Another spring and as the seasons go around, so do our celebrations. March is nationally designated Women’s History Month and March 8 is celebrated around the world as International Women’s Day. Neither celebration is new.
There is a page there full of resources that talk about the historical collections of the area’s founders. Many women are mentioned there. For example, the diaries of Nellie May Pyle Beard are in the library’s collection. Beard arrived in the area at 10, in 1890. Her diaries cover the daily activities of her, her family, and the Payson community from 1933 until 1947.
Another pioneer, Doris Sturges Harger, helped the Tonto Apache Tribe obtain their reservation. The library has 10 years’ worth of files on the effort.
While the Payson Roundup has been around for 85 years, it is not the only newspaper that has served the area. Among the others was the Mogollon Advisor, which from the early ’80s until 1985 was owned and operated by Debbie and Dave Rawsthorne, and from 1985 until its merger with the Roundup by Carroll Cox and Janet Martin.
There are more than these, of course. We all know about Julia Randall, Lena Chilson Hampton, Nan Pyle, and our own beloved “Buckshot” Dot. So many women doing so much work to help our community.
The work supporting women isn’t quite done yet. The statistics on women’s pay, abuse, lack of education and so many other issues are grim.
For example, one in three women around the world experience physical violence of all kinds. Some of the most recent surveys note that the biggest issues facing women are unequal pay, underrepresentation in politics and in business leadership, and the ability to balance a career and children. There are 326-plus million people in the United States. Of that, 163.2 million people are women. That’s half of the population.
So we take the month of March, and specifically the day, March 8, to honor the women who came before us, the women we know today, and the future women leaders we’re raising right now. And if you have a spare minute and a half, watch this year’s video, marking women’s history month. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RBXd6zdyfVA&t=92s.
