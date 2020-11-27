Remember and honor the passing of a loved one during the holidays by celebrating their life. Hospice Compassus, Messinger Payson Funeral Home and Rim Country Hospice Foundation invite the public to the 25th Annual Winter Remembrance and Celebration of Life Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The Celebration of Life has become a holiday tradition for many. The hosts will carry on this tradition while maintaining community safety.
This year, the evening will include a drive-thru luminary and holiday lights with luminary bags dedicated to loved ones. Personalized luminary bags may be ordered at no charge. A personalized snowflake ornament can be ordered for $15 per ornament.
The traditional memorial picture presentation will be available online Wednesday, Dec. 9. For those wishing to take part, pictures of your loved one(s) can be provided for the slide presentation at the time of RSVP and will be returned. It is also asked that families provide a brief memory that can be shared during the program when their loved one is being honored and remembered.
Ornament orders are required by Tuesday, Dec. 1. You do not need to attend the event to order ornaments.
The Celebration of Life is a free community event to remember and celebrate any loved one and is not limited to hospice patients. Email questions to PaysonCOL@gmail.com or call 928-821-5988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!