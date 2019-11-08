A crowd gathered at the Payson Community Presbyterian Church to break ground for the new Community Child Learning Center Friday, Nov. 1. Participants in the ceremony included Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey; John and Sue Wilson; the Rev. Jerry Faust, Community Presbyterian Church pastor; Dr. Kristin Wade and the Rev. Charles Proudfoot from First Things First; Melissa Taylor, director of CPCLC; and four lead teachers from CPCLC — Marsha Olsen, Robin Johnson, Joanna Beckstead and Kristin Givens. These four teachers have a total of 65 years of service with CPCLC.