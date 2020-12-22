Area churches are planning online streaming and in-person services for Christmas. Here are a few of the services planned:

Community Presbyterian Church

800 W. Main St., Payson

Christmas Eve Services: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24. These services are in-person. Masks are required.

Expedition Church

301 S. Colcord Road, Payson

Christmas Eve Services: 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.

Mount Cross Lutheran Church

601 E. Highway 260, Payson

Online worship available for Christmas Eve. Services can be found on the Mount Cross Facebook page. Currently, there is also an in person service planned at 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24, but with the rapidly spreading virus, that may be canceled.

Mountain Bible Church

302 E. Rancho Road, Payson

Christmas Eve Service: live stream, 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.

Ponderosa Bible Church

1800 N. Beeline Highway, Payson

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.

Rock of Ages Lutheran Church

204 W. Airport Road, Payson

Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day song service: 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25.

Shepherd of the Pines

507 W. Wade Lane, Payson

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.

St. Philip the Apostle Parish

511 S. St. Philip St., Payson

Christmas Mass schedule: Family Mass, 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24; midnight Mass, Thursday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25.

