Area churches are planning online streaming and in-person services for Christmas. Here are a few of the services planned:
Community Presbyterian Church
800 W. Main St., Payson
Christmas Eve Services: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24. These services are in-person. Masks are required.
Expedition Church
301 S. Colcord Road, Payson
Christmas Eve Services: 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.
Mount Cross Lutheran Church
601 E. Highway 260, Payson
Online worship available for Christmas Eve. Services can be found on the Mount Cross Facebook page. Currently, there is also an in person service planned at 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24, but with the rapidly spreading virus, that may be canceled.
Mountain Bible Church
302 E. Rancho Road, Payson
Christmas Eve Service: live stream, 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.
Ponderosa Bible Church
1800 N. Beeline Highway, Payson
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church
204 W. Airport Road, Payson
Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day song service: 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25.
Shepherd of the Pines
507 W. Wade Lane, Payson
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24.
St. Philip the Apostle Parish
511 S. St. Philip St., Payson
Christmas Mass schedule: Family Mass, 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 24; midnight Mass, Thursday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 25.
