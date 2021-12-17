Pastors Stephanie and Tim McDonald of the Church for the Nations hosted a Christmas party for their congregation Sunday, Dec. 12 at the church facility at 700 W. Airport Rd., Payson. About 238 people attended.
Contributed photo
Bikes in abundance blessed the parking lot of The Church for the Nations, 700 W. Airport Rd., Payson. The church gave away more than 100 bikes at its Dec. 12 Christmas party.
Contributed photo
Even the littlest riders in the congregation had bikes waiting for them at the Dec. 12 Christmas party at the Church for the Nations.
Church for the Nations Payson hosted 238 people at its Christmas party Sunday, Dec. 12, giving away more than 100 bikes.
Those attending enjoyed cookies and hot cocoa, music, and heard Pastor Tim McDonald talk about joy.
Stephanie McDonald, who co-pastors the church with her husband, said the day’s theme was “Season of Joy.”
She said the event was great and included a visit from Santa, who gave small gifts to all the children and was available for photos with them as well.
This is the first Christmas party Church for the Nations Payson has celebrated in its permanent home at 700 W. Airport Road. The McDonalds and the congregation moved into the building, which had previously served as offices for an engineering firm, in January 2021. Before then, the congregation, which started in 2014, met in a classroom at one of the Payson schools, at the mortuary and at the movie theater.
The McDonalds have served as pastors for the congregation since 2016. Stephanie said their new home has 10 acres with it and the church family has a lot of vision for future use of the property.
A Christmas Eve candlelight service is planned from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24. Regular Sunday services start at 9:44 a.m., with a youth group meeting, led by Youth Pastors Amanda and Levi Hurtado, at 4 p.m. Sundays, and Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
The Church for the Nations also sponsors a Celebrate Recovery program at 6:30 p.m. Mondays. To learn more, call 928-580-7652.
