A Citizens’ Academy for area residents to learn about law enforcement in the area is planned from Feb. 9 through April 13.
Presented by Gila County Attorney, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety and the Payson Police Department, the academy meets from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Applications are due Feb. 4 and can be picked up at either the sheriff’s office in Payson or the Payson Police Department.
Purpose of academy
The purpose of the Citizens’ Academy is to increase understanding between the various law enforcement departments and the citizens of Gila County through education. Citizens will become familiar with the many facets of the sheriff’s office, police department, DPS and the county attorney's office; local law and the criminal justice system. With an increased understanding, citizens of Gila County and local law enforcement can partner together to create realistic solutions to neighborhood problems relating to crime.
Topics
The academy covers: agency overview and history; volunteer programs; posse program; search and rescue operations; lake patrol operations; school resource officer duties; criminal law overview; criminal investigations; traffic stops; DUI investigations; collision investigations; use of force; Justice of the Peace and Gila County Superior Court duties; narcotic investigations; K-9 operations; 911 dispatch; jail operations; tribal law; and firearms training.
Who is the academy for?
The Gila County Citizens’ Academy is designed for those who live or work in Gila County, who are 18 years of age and older, and who are interested in learning about local law enforcement duties.
The academy provides an opportunity for the public to see inside the everyday responsibilities of the area’s men and women in uniform.
Whether you are interested in law enforcement as a career, want to learn more about your local law enforcement agencies, or just want the experience of a lifetime, the Gila County Citizens’ Academy is for you!
This is a free program. For questions, call Det. Highstreet at 928-474-2208.
