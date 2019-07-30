Members of Scout Troop 7554 recently did yard work for Stodghill Excavating in Pine to earn money for the July 20 Scout Fun Day and barbecue at Rumsey Park. The event was a way to introduce those interested in Scouting to the troop and its programs.
Organizers said a dozen youngsters are joining the troop as a result.
The Scouts are available to do other yard work to pay for their projects.
To learn more, email paysonscouting@gmail.com
