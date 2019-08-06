Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For more information, contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Rim Country 4 Wheelers
Members of the Rim Country 4 Wheelers (RC4W) invite anyone interested in four-wheel-drive back road travel to join them at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the Bashas’ shopping center parking lot in front of the Big 5 store.
For more information, go online to www.rimcountry4wheelers.org; email rc4waz@gmail.com or call President Bill Suk at 480-688-6744.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details call Candace Conte, 928-472-8891 or Carol Blann, 928-978-3881.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. For information, call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Members invite Rim residents to join them in their work for Payson youth and the area’s food banks.
For more information, go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is a weight loss support group for anybody wishing to drop those extra unhealthy pounds — sensibly.
We meet every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy (Banner High Country Seniors). Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.
For details, call Ilona at (928) 472-3331.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For more information about Zane Grey Kiwanis, please visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Breast Cancer Support
The next Breast Cancer Support Group meeting is Thursday, Aug. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Apartments in their Common Room, 311 S. McLane Rd.
We offer compassionate support, information, understanding for anyone diagnosed with breast cancer, past or present.
Light snacks are served. For more information, call Ilona at (928)472-3331.
NAMI support groups
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is dedicated to improving the lives of those with mental illness and those who love them.
NAMI Family Support Group is a free meeting of family members and close friends of those who suffer from mental illness. It meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.
For more information, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
Payson Lions Club
Payson Lions Club helps those in need of eye exams and eyeglasses as well as hearing exams and hearing aids.
Membership in Lions is open to all adults interested in giving something back to their community. Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
