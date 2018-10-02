Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in the back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join. The next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. For details, call Mary, 928-474-3560.
PAWS meeting
Payson Animal Control Officer Mark Scott is the guest speaker at the 6 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 meeting of the Payson Area Woofers Society (PAWS). The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the conference room of Payson Public Library. Refreshments and a short business meeting follow the talk. As always, the public is welcome.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details, call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. Meetings are at 215 N. Beeline Highway. For details, call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy 87 and Randall Place in Pine. Website: www.strawberrypatchers.com. Contact Monika Hancock at monika.hancock@me.com or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is held at 11 a.m. the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr. in Payson. For details call 928-970-0066.
Writers group
Writers of all genres are invited to attend the meeting of Raconteurs of Payson at 1:30 p.m., Thursday at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. For details, call 928-478-6100.
Payson Genealogy meeting
The Northern Gila County Genealogical Society Inc. meets at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 4 at the society’s library, 302 E. Bonita St., Payson. The guest speaker will be Paul Westcott who will discuss the local Sons of the American Revolution organization. All are welcome.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. For details, call 928-474-2139.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets at 6 p.m. at Crosswinds the first Thursday of the month and at 7 a.m. the other Thursdays at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details, visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets Thursday, Oct. 4 at the log cabin building of the Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Enjoy refreshments and socializing at 6:30 p.m., the program starts at 7 p.m.
The speaker for the evening is Caroline Johnson who will discuss Bonsai trees. She will give tips on how to grow and maintain these plants.
A short business meeting will follow the presentation. Please bring non-perishable food items for the local food bank. Call Lynne at 480-773-2475 for details.
