TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Candace Conte, 928-472-8891 or Carol Blann, 928-978-3881.
Bird Busters
Bird busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesdays and Saturdays and 5-Stand on Fridays. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy. 87 and Randall Place, Pine. See www.strawberrypatchers.com or contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell, pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr., Payson. The group meets for coffee or lunch at 11 a.m. For details call 928-970-0066.
Payson Genealogy Meeting
The Northern Gila County Genealogical Society meets at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at the society’s library, 302 E. Bonita St., Payson. The guest speaker is David Grasse, who works at the Payson Public Library. He has written several books about Arizona and history of the people.
The society’s library hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. Call 928-474-2139 for details.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1 at Plant Fair Nursery located on Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. Glen McCombs, owner of the nursery, will give a presentation on 3 Season Gardening. All are welcome to attend the presentation and tour the beautiful nursery. McCombs will be happy to answer any questions you may have about plants in the high country. For details contact Lynne at 480-773-2475.
