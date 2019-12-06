NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson has two support groups, one for family members and another for people with mental health conditions. Connections Recovery Support Group is for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. Connections meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the first Friday and third Monday at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. For more information about NAMI Payson programs and classes, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
Archaeologists host speaker
Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter has a change of meeting date and place for December. It meets at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W Main Street, Payson at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 (not Dec. 7 at the Payson Public Library).
It will host speaker Dr. Todd W. Bostwick. His topic is: “Angkor Wat and the Khmer Empire of Cambodia.”
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose mees at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The lodge has a Thursday Fish Fry from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and weekly dinner specials are available.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality Inn (formerly Best Western) conference building at 6:30 p.m. New members welcome.
For information, call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The posse was formed in 1967 to assist the sheriff and the people of Gila County. It is a nonprofit volunteer organization. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For more information call Frank at 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
