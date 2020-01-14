Camera club gear auction
The Rim Country Camera Club plans a silent auction of various pieces of camera equipment and accessories at its meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Lomona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Soroptimists
Cindy Bryant of Healthy Perspectives is the guest speaker at the evening meeting of Soroptimists of Zane Grey Country at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Tiny's Restaurant. 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Contact Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158 for details.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Survivors of Suicide support group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd. No religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets at 9:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located behind the Pine Community Center. For details go to www.strawberrypatchers.com or contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Mogollon Sporting Association
The Mogollon Sporting Association meets at 6:15 p.m., each month on the third Thursday at the Payson School District Board Room. New members are welcome. For details visit www.msapayson.org or call James Goughnour, 480-495-1351.
