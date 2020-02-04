TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For location and details call 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson's Connections Recovery Support Group for adults with mental health conditions meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The Family Support Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Payson Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main. For more information contact NAMI Payson at namipayson@yahoo.com or (928) 301-9140.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details call WW of Arizona, 602-248-0303.
Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd. No religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Toastmasters International
The new Toastmasters International club meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. Visitors welcome. For details call 480-510-1767 or 480-225-5987.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Steve Fowler, 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details see www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets at 9:30 a.m., the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy. 87 and Randall Place, Pine. For details visit: www.strawberrypatchers.com or contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is at 11 a.m., the first Thursday of the month at La Sierra Restaurant in the Swiss Village.
The group meets to share stories and camaraderie with fellow vets of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, other conflicts, and peacetime naval service. For details call 928-970-0066.
Garden club meets
The High Country Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6 in the log cabin building of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Ram Khalsa will talk about growing and using medicinal herbs and on making and using Biochar.
All are welcome. Please bring a can of food for the local food banks. For details call Lynne, 480-773-2475.
