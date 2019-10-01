Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s. All interested women are invited to attend. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona @ 608-248-0303.
Survivors of Suicide group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month at Expedition Church. It has no religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. For information, call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room located at Hwy. 87 and Randall Place in Pine. Website: www.strawberrypatchers.com. Contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is held on the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr. in Payson.
The group meets for coffee or lunch at 11 a.m. For details call 928-970-0066.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 in the log cabin building of Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260. The program for the evening will be “Canning, Dehydrating and Preserving your Harvest” presented by club member Dorothy Howell. All those interested are invited and please bring food items for the local food bank. For details call Lynne at 480-773-2475.
Archaeological Society
Arizona Archaeological Society Rim Country Chapter meets at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 in the community room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane.
The guest speaker is Charles "Butch" Farabee, retired National Park Service superintendent. He served in 10 different parks, including Sequoia, Grand Canyon, Glen Canyon, Lake Mead, Death Valley, Yosemite, Glacier and Washington, D.C.
His topic is, "El Camino del Diablo, The Devil's Highway." In Arizona, The Devil's Highway, now used mainly by the U.S. Border Patrol, traverses Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range, with little sections of land owned by the State of Arizona and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management thrown in.
Following the meeting, a members-hike is planned to the Mogollon Rim off Road 300. The hike is about a 3-mile round trip on mostly level ground to a prehistoric signal site overlooking Pine Creek Canyon. Member hikers should bring their lunch, water, hiking shoes, sunscreen, hat, and walking stick if needed.
In November, Pine resident, Felicia French, talks about her completed hike on The Arizona Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!