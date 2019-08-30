Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. There are new games and prizes, including larger minimum payouts. Players can get a hot dog, chips and drink for $1.
Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 928-476-4205.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For detail call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. It is a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild and have monthly classes and community sewing days. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For more information, contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Loyal Order of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Democrats of Rim Country
The monthly meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country is Tuesday, Sept 10 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Lunch and socializing is from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and is optional. The meeting begins at noon. Guest speakers are David Huff, political director for Arizona State University Young Democrats, vice president of finance for Young Democrats of Arizona and the west regional director for College Democrats and Jevin Hodge, vice chairman of the Arizona Democratic Party. Contact Marian Illingworth at millingworth2000@yahoo.com for details.
