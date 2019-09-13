Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
TARA meeting
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association meetings are held at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at Payson Center for Success, 514 W. Wade Lane.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. All Eastern Star members, Master Masons and all ladies with any Masonic affiliation or family members in Freemasonry are welcome.
For details contact Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, at 928-468-0790.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson, affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has a Connections Recovery Support Group for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. Connections meets the first Friday and third Monday of the month from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. For details about NAMI Payson programs and classes, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson.
For more information, call Paula at (480) 695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Democrats of Rim Country Women's Caucus
The monthly meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country Women's Caucus is Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the meeting room inside the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino restaurant. Networking/socializing/lunch (optional) is at 11:30 a.m., the meeting begins at noon. Contact Marian Illingworth at 425-576-9227 millingworth2000@yahoo.com for questions.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club, the group that does the annual Empty Bowls program, meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) workshop (meeting) is 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Workshops are at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona, 608-248-0303.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-474-2947.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Expedition Church. No religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415, or e-mail: PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Rim Country Camera Club
Harold Rush, photography professor at Gila County Community College, Payson, presents the program at the Rim Country Camera Club meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the meeting room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. His topic will be HDR and the use of Photomatix software to merge multiple images.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. Members who wish to share photos are encouraged to bring three photos from recent outings.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink, meeting starts at 7 p.m. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America's third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Radio Control flyers
Rim Country Flyers is the local club for RC airplane/helicopter/drone flyers. It has a local flying field and, if a novice, instructors to get you started. Visit rimcountryflyers.com or call Chuck at 928-970-1665.
