Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
The Arizona Professional Writers Rim Country Chapter
The Arizona Professional Writers, Rim Country Chapter meets at 1 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the Majestic Rim on Tyler Parkway.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Breast Cancer Support
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets at 112:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 in the Senior Apartments Common Room, 311 S. McLane. This month is a Christmas Potluck Social, so bring your favorite dish. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Mountain Village Foundation
The Mountain Village Foundation gathers the second Thursday at 5 p.m. to socialize, with the meeting at 6 p.m.
The foundation’s mission is to help the children in need in Pine and Strawberry; sometimes it also provides a helping hand to a family in need. To learn more, call 928-476-5940 for meeting place. Donations, by check, may be sent to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson Family Support Group is a free meeting of family members and close friends of those who suffer from mental illness. The support group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson. For more information about NAMI Payson programs and classes, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
