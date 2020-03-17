Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on East Highway 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country meets at noon, Wednesday at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. All interested women are invited to come and learn about the group. For details call Maureen Focht at 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard at 928-951-6158.
Alzheimer’s caregivers
support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary at 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Suicide Bereavement
Payson SOS – Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Road. No religious affiliation.
For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com.
Toastmasters
Toastmasters International helps individuals learn the art of speaking, enhance leadership potential, foster human understanding, and contribute to the betterment of mankind. Join the group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Libertarian Party meets
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is Wednesday, March 18 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink, the meeting starts at 7 p.m. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
