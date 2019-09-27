Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Players can get a hot dog, chips and drink for $1.
Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Payson Flycasters
The Payson Flycasters meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Come and catch up on local fishing conditions and trips, plus the debut of a new movie called Dancing with Bears. The movie is a collection of films that Payson Flycaster members took to Alaska this summer. In addition to the Alaska presentation, hear about recent trips to Canyon Creek, Willow Springs and other spots. Plans for Silver Creek and other group trip options are also on the agenda.
After the meeting, stay and tie some flies with Tom Herman providing the instruction. Bring tying gear if you have it, but the club has some to loan.
For details on local fly fishing opportunities, go to www.paysonflycasters.org.
Marine Corps League
The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets at 9 a.m. on the last Saturday of each month (except during November and December) at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Members and those interested in joining are invited to attend.
For details contact Rim Country Junior Vice Commandant Al Thieme, 928-478-6396 or 928-580-0747.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, a928-978-4750 or Charlotte, a928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, at 480-695-2786.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. It is a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild and has monthly classes and community sewing days. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join. The next meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 in the log cabin building of Mt. Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260. The program for the evening will be "Canning, Dehydrating and Preserving your Harvest" presented by club member Dorothy Howell.
All those interested are invited and please bring food items for the local food bank. For details call Lynne at 480-773-2475.
