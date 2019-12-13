Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
TARA meeting
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association meetings are now held at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month at Payson Center for Success, 514 W. Wade Lane.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. All Eastern Star members are invited to attend. Master Masons and all ladies with any Masonic affiliation or family members in Freemasonry are encouraged to join the group.
For more information, contact Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, at 928-468-0790.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For more information, call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group is composed of men and women who are young in spirit and have an enthusiasm for life. The purpose of this group is to build lasting friendships, share ideas, have fun, and enjoy activities with like-minded people. The choices are many and varies and all up to you. Come check us out.
The group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson.
For more information, call Paula at (480) 695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets from11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Mazatzal Casino Cedar Ridge Restaurant meeting room. This is the final meeting for 2019 and a celebration of the group’s actions during the past year and plans for the coming year. For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
