P.E.O. meeting
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Linda, 623-628-9332.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Trout Unlimited, Flycasters
The Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited/Payson Flycasters Club meets at 9 a.m., Saturday Feb. 29 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260.
Treavor Nelson, Canyon Creek Hatchery manager shares information about the work with Gila trout. Guests are welcome and encouraged to come early for breakfast or coffee and talk about area fishing.
Sexual addiction victim recovery program
COSA, an anonymous 12-step recovery program for anyone who has been affected by those with sex addiction meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 102 W. Roundup Rd, Building 4, Payson. Meetings are open to COSA members and anyone interested in learning more about the program. For details call Polly, 805-674-2295 or email paysoncosa@gmail.com.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. All Eastern Star members are invited. For details contact Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Paula,480-695-2786.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join. For location and details, call 928-595-2086.
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson's Connections Recovery Support Group for adults with mental health conditions meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. Family For details contact NAMI Payson at namipayson@yahoo.com or 928-301-9140.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
WW workshop
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Toastmasters
Toastmasters International meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., Payson. Visitors welcome. For details call 480-510-1767 or 480-225-5987.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. For information, call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!