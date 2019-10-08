TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Payson Art League hosts photographer
The next meeting of the Payson Art League is at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd.
Patricia Sullivan, a photographer, is the guest speaker. Her program is on how to get into galleries to show and sell your art. She will have handouts to explain the steps needed to accomplish this goal. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality Inn (formerly Best Western) conference building at 6:30 p.m. New members welcome.
For information, call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For details call Frank, 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s. All interested women are invited to attend. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona @ 608-248-0303.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Breast Cancer Support Group
The Breast Cancer Support Group meets in the “Common Room” of the Senior Apartments, 311 S. McLane on the second Thursday of every month from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Breast Cancer Support Group is a non-profit support group for people who are breast cancer survivors - newly diagnosed, recently out of surgery, or long-term survivors. A light snack will be served. For details call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
Mountain Village Foundation
The Mountain Village Foundation meets every second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. to socialize, with the meeting at 6 p.m. Its mission is to help the children in need in Pine and Strawberry and sometimes families in need. To learn more, call 928-476-5940 for meeting place. Donations, by check, may be sent to Mountain Village Foundation, P.O. Box 715, Pine, AZ 85544.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson’s Family Support Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St., Payson. For details call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
