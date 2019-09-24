Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or call Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
NARFE meeting
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. New members receive a free lunch.
The guest speaker is Mike Chittock, a FAA inspector, who will discuss what his duties are.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable contribution for area food banks.
For details call Dale or Pat at 928-468-6227.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also has an evening meeting at 6 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona, 602-248-0303.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details about Zane Grey Kiwanis, visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Payson Lions Club
The Payson Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
Chapter DF of the P.E.O.
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Linda, 623-628-9332.
Rim Country Detachment, Marine Corps League
The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets at 9 a.m., the last Saturday of each month (except during November and December) at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Members and those interested in joining are invited to attend. For details contact Rim Country Junior Vice
Commandant Al Thieme, 928-478-6396 or 928-580-0747.
Learn about the National Popular Vote and elections
The Rim Country Republican Club meets Monday, Sept. 30 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Tim Horn, an expert on the National Popular Vote and how it would impact national elections, is the speaker. Gather at 11 a.m. for lunch and hear the speaker at 11:30 a.m. Contact Michael Hughes at 928-978-4485 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!