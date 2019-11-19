Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or call Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson. The group has no religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona @ 608-248-0303.
Soroptimist night meeting
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country’s night meeting in November is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20. The guest speaker is Bob Horne, who will discuss the Payson chapter of Amnesty International and its letter writing campaign.
Rim Country Camera Club
The Rim Country Camera Club meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N McLane Rd.
The evening’s topic is “The Legalities of Photography: Copyright and Use Laws ” by Joe Bowman, photographer and attorney. There will also be discussion about when and how to obtain “permission” to use or publish photos of other people and a demonstration of how to create a “watermark” copyright notice.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. A supply of the 2020 Rim Country Charity Calendar will be available for $10 each.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy. 87 and Randall Place in Pine. Website: www.strawberrypatchers.com. Contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Garrett Retirees
Rim Country Garrett Retirees meet Thursday, Nov. 21 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Social hour starts and 11 a.m. and lunch at noon. Honeywell retirees and friends are welcome. For details call Merie, 928-474-6011.
Mogollon Sporting Association
The Mogollon Sporting Association meets at 6:15 p.m., each month on the third Thursday at the Payson School District Board Room. New members are welcome. For more information visit the website at www.msapayson.org or call James Goughnour at 480-495-1351.
Radio Control flyers
Rim Country Flyers is the local club for RC airplane/helicopter/drone flyers. It has a local flying field and, if a novice, instructors to get you started. Visit rimcountryflyers.com or call Chuck at 928-970-1665.
