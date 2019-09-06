Bird Busters
Bird busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is 5-Stand on Fridays, plus Saturdays and Wednesday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. There are new games and prizes, including larger minimum payouts. Players can get a hot dog, chips and drink for $1.
Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 928-476-4205.
NAMI of Payson
NAMI of Payson, the local affiliate of National Alliance on Mental Illness, has two support groups, one for family members and another for people with mental health conditions. Connections Recovery Support Group is for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. Connections meets the first Friday and third Monday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. For more information about NAMI Payson programs and classes, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge
The Loyal Order of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For more information, call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Payson Art League
Rim residents are invited to meet the new president of the Payson Art League, Bob Hershberger at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Payson Public Library meeting room. His presentation is on a “Festival of the Arts” on Main Street planned for this summer. For details contact Sally Myers, paysonartleague@gmail.com
Tea Party
The Payson Tea Party meets from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Speaker Ray Sweeney will present the history of "The Communist Movement in American Politics." Sweeney is a Vietnam veteran with a bachelor of arts degree in political science and history. He is also a Tea Party activist in Phoenix and worked on political campaigns.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality Inn (formerly Best Western) conference building at 6:30 p.m. New members welcome.
For information, call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The posse was formed in 1967 to assist the sheriff and the people of Gila County. It is a nonprofit volunteer organization. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For more information call Frank at 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
