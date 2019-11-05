Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America meets at 5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. All members are invited. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
WW meets
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 608-248-0303.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson SOS (Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group) meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson. The group has no religious affiliation.
Call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com for details.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. For information, call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy 87 and Randall Place in Pine. For details go to www.strawberrypatchers.com or ontact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is held on the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr. in Payson.
The group meets for coffee or lunch at 11 a.m. to share stories and camaraderie among veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, other conflicts, and peacetime naval service. For questions please call 928-970-0066.
High Country Garden Club
The High Country Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7 in the log cabin building of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260. The speaker is David Mikulak, certified arborist and owner of Natural Beauty Tree Works LLC. He will discuss general aspects of tree care and fire wise clearing.
There will be refreshments and a short business meeting before the presentation. All are welcome and please bring canned food for the local food banks. For details call Lynne, 480-773-2475.
P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of P.E.O. meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details, call Linda, 623-628-9332.
