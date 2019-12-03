Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd. It has no religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415 or email PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. For details call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy 87 and Randall Place in Pine. Website: www.strawberrypatchers.com. Contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is held on the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr. in Payson.
The group meets for coffee or lunch at 11 a.m. to share stories and camaraderie among fellow vets of World War II, Korea, Vietnam, other conflicts, and peacetime naval service. For details call 928-970-0066.
