Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Flycaster’s meeting
The Payson Flycasters meet at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260. Kick off 2020 fly fishing with videos, some tips, some plans for the first half of 2020. Come early for a Tiny’s breakfast.
Rim Country Detachment Marine Corps League
The Rim Country Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets at 9 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
Members and those interested in joining are invited to attend.
For details contact Rim Country Junior Vice Commandant, Al Thieme, 928-478-6396 or 928-580-0747
Sexual addiction victim recovery program
COSA, an anonymous 12-step recovery program for anyone who has been affected by those with sex addiction meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 102 W. Roundup Rd, Building 4, Payson. Meetings are open to COSA members and anyone interested in learning more about the program. For details call Polly, 805-674-2295 or email paysoncosa@gmail.com.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
JULIETs
JULIETs - Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together - meets for lunch and conversation the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Pizza Factory at 11:30 a.m. It is just for fun, no book to read, no dish to make. Everyone is welcome, no reservations required. For details call Chris Tilley, 928-468-9669.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For location and details call 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, meets at 7 p.m. every Tuesday. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona, 602-248-0303.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Members invite Rim residents to join them in their work for Payson youth and the area’s food banks. For details see www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!