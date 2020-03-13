P.E.O. meets
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 13 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Linda, 623-628-9332.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The March meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is at 1 p.m., Friday, March 13 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Log Building, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
The speaker this month is Patti Ippolito who will talk about “Time Out: Domestic Violence, Programs of Hope.”
For details on DAR please contact Regent Cathy Boone, 928-474-3960 or Registrar Renee Durfree, 928-978-4338.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
TARA meeting
The Tonto Amateur Radio Association meets at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday at Payson Center for Success, 514 W. Wade Lane.
Sexual addiction victim recovery program
COSA, an anonymous 12-step recovery program for anyone who has been affected by those with sex addiction meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 102 W. Roundup Rd, Building 4, Payson. Meetings are open to COSA members and anyone interested in learning more about the program. For details call Polly, 805-674-2295 or email paysoncosa@gmail.com.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo, 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron, 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For details and location call 928-595-2086.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Women’s Caucus of the Democrats of Rim Country
The Women’s Caucus of the Democrats of Rim Country meets from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, at the Mazatzal Casino Cedar Ridge Restaurant meeting room. Come at 11:30 a.m. to share lunch and social time. All women who are interested in women’s issues related to the larger concerns of health care, reproductive rights, our immigrant neighbors, education, our environment, and school safety are welcome. For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
Toastmasters
Toastmasters International helps individuals learn the art of speaking, enhance leadership potential, foster human understanding, and contribute to the betterment of mankind. Join the group from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W Main St.
Camera club meets
It’s not about the camera – It’s about the photographer is the topic of the Wednesday, March 18 meeting of the Rim Country Camera Club. The group meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lomona Lodge of Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The guest speaker is Patricia Sullivan, owner of Photo Mojo Gallery of Payson. She will discuss the aspects of photography that go beyond the technical operation of cameras including composition, choosing subject matter, the importance of editing of photos and how to stay motivated as a photographer.
