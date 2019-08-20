Democratic Women’s Caucus meets Aug. 21
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus will meet Wednesday, Aug. 21 in the casino restaurant’s meeting room. Lunch (optional) is from 11:30-12:00. The meeting begins at noon. Please contact Marian Illingworth at millingworth2000@yahoo.com for more information.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details, call Candace Conte, 928-472-8891 or Carol Blann, 928-978-3881.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details, call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club, the group that does the annual Empty Bowls program, meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the first and third Wednesday of each month at Expedition Church. No religious affiliation. For details, call 860-785-5415 or e-mail PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Libertarian Party meeting
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America’s third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. For more information, please visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details, go online to www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets at 7 a.m. Thursdays at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details, visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details, call Ilona at 928-472-3331.
Payson Lions Club
Payson Lions Charitable Foundation and its parent Payson Lions Club meet at 6 p.m., the second and fourth Thursday at Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
