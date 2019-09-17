Democrats of Rim Country Women's Caucus
The monthly meeting of the Democrats of Rim Country Women's Caucus is Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the meeting room inside the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino restaurant. Networking/socializing/lunch (optional) is at 11:30 a.m., the meeting begins at noon. Contact Marian Illingworth at 425-576-9227 or millingworth2000@yahoo.com for questions.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club, the group that does the annual Empty Bowls program, meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) workshop (meeting) is 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Workshops are at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona, 608-248-0303.
Soroptimists evening meeting
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-474-2947.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Expedition Church. No religious affiliation. For details call 860-785-5415, or e-mail: PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Rim Country Camera Club
Harold Rush, photography professor at Gila County Community College, Payson, presents the program at the Rim Country Camera Club meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the meeting room of the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. His topic will be HDR and the use of Photomatix software to merge multiple images.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts. Members who wish to share photos are encouraged to bring three photos from recent outings.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of every month at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The Gila County Libertarian Party meets Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink, meeting starts at 7 p.m. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first Thursday is a business meeting; the third is a project or class. Meetings are at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy. 87 and Randall Place in Pine. For details visit www.strawberrypatchers.com or call Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell, 928-951-4895 or email pinebridgeaz@gmail.com.
Radio Control flyers
Rim Country Flyers is the local club for RC airplane/helicopter/drone flyers. It has a local flying field and, if a novice, instructors to get you started. Visit rimcountryflyers.com or call Chuck at 928-970-1665.
