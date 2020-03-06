Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Sexual addiction victim recovery program
COSA, an anonymous 12-step recovery program for anyone who has been affected by those with sex addiction meets from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Ponderosa Bible Church, 102 W. Roundup Road, Building 4. Meetings are open to COSA members and anyone interested in learning more about the program. For details call Polly at 805-674-2295 or email paysoncosa@gmail.com.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. For details call Paula at 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a “diet and calories” club; we don’t endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. Call 928-595-2086 for details.
Payson Rimstones
The Payson Rimstones meet at 3:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of each month at the rotunda of Mountain Bible Church, 302 E Rancho Road.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on East Highway 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Pro Rodeo Committee
Payson Pro Rodeo Committee meets the second Tuesday of every month in the Swiss Village Quality Inn (formerly Best Western) conference building at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. For details call 928-472-7294.
Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse
The Gila County Payson Sheriff’s Posse meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the historic jail on South McLane, just north of West Main. The meetings are open and the public is invited to attend. The group is always looking for new members. For details call Frank at 602-321-2228 or go online to paysonposse.com.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, 928-474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht at 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard at 928-951-6158.
WW workshop
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
