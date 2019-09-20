Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Sons of the American Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) meets at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend. For details about the Sons of the American Revolution contact Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@gmail.com.
Payson Lioness Club
The Payson Lioness Club meets at 9 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at the conference room at Green Valley Apts.,905 S McLane, Payson. All interested persons are welcome to attend. For details call Pam Padilla, 928-474-9520.
Pine Library Friends
The Pine Library Friends meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month in the Library Activity Room located just behind the Cultural Hall in Pine. The public is always welcome. For details call Carol, 623-363-5985.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
JULIETs
JULIETs - Just Us Ladies Into Eating Together - meets for lunch and conversation the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Pizza Factory at 11:30 a.m. It is just for fun, no book to read, no dish to make. Everyone is welcome, no reservations required. For details call Chris Tilley, 928-468-9669.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge events
The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or call Bill Herzig, secretary, 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Bird Busters
Bird Busters of Payson Trap & Skeet Range invite shotgun enthusiasts to try their hand at clay target shooting. Those new to the sport can get guidance from experienced shooters at the range where Trap & Skeet shooting is Wednesday and Saturday; with 5-Stand on Friday. For details visit the website: www.birdbustersofpayson.org.
NARFE meeting
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees meets for a no-host luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all active and retired federal employees are invited to attend. New members receive a free lunch.
The guest speaker is Mike Chittock, a FAA inspector, who will discuss what his duties are.
Everyone is encouraged to bring a non-perishable contribution for area food banks.
For details call Dale or Pat at 928-468-6227.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-474-2947.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona, 602-248-0303.
Chapter DF of the P.E.O.
Chapter DF of the P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) meets at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson. Visiting P.E.O.s are welcome. For details call Linda, 623-628-9332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!