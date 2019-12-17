Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus
The Democrats of Rim Country Women’s Caucus meets from11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Mazatzal Casino Cedar Ridge Restaurant meeting room. This is the final meeting for 2019 and a celebration of the group’s actions during the past year and plans for the coming year. For details email patedelen@gmail.com.
NARFE
The Mogollon Chapter 1235 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees has a Christmas gathering from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.
All active and retired federal employees are invited. Remember to bring a non-perishable food item for the Payson Food Bank.
For details call Dale or Pat, 928-468-6227.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
Payson Mud Club
The Payson Mud Club, the group that does the annual Empty Bowls program, meets at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at member homes where there is a meal and demonstration. Meetings are open to all active and aspiring potters and those interested in ceramics. Call 928-951-0518 for location.
WW meeting
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group
The Payson Survivors of Suicide Bereavement Group meets from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., the first and third Wednesday at Hospice Compassus, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd., Payson. No religious affiliation.
For details call 860-785-5415 or email: PaysonAZ.SOS@gmail.com
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. All interested women are invited. For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Modelers meet
The Mogollon Scale Modelers Society meets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport. Call 928-951-1141 for details.
Gila County Libertarian Party
The monthly meeting of the Gila County Libertarian Party is Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Tiny's, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Come at 6:30 p.m. to order food or drink; the meeting starts at 7 p.m. All Gila County residents interested in learning more about America's third largest and fastest growing political party are welcome to attend. For details visit http://gilaazlp.org or call 928-224-3311.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For detials visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located at Hwy. 87 and Randall Place, Pine. For details visit www.strawberrypatchers.com or call Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell, 928-951-4895 or pinebridgeaz@gmail.com.
Mogollon Sporting Association
The Mogollon Sporting Association meets at 6:15 p.m. the third Thursday at the Payson School District Board Room. New members are welcomed. For details visit at www.msapayson.org or call James Goughnour, 480-495-1351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!