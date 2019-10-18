Bingo
Payson Helping Payson’s bingo games are played at 501 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., Fridays. There are new games and prizes, including larger minimum payouts. Players can get a hot dog, chips and drink for $1.
Proceeds benefit the Payson Helping Payson charity work.
Poker in Pine
Bruce’s Poker Club plays nothing wild poker and invites everyone to participate from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Monday at the Pine Strawberry Senior Center Dining room. To learn more, call Tom Jones or leave a message at 818-314-9950.
Sons of the American Revolution
The Sons of the American Revolution meet at 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19 at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Prospective members and guests are welcome. For details call Rim Country Chapter Registrar Paul Wescott, 928-474-7071 (leave a message) or sar.pjwescott@gmail.com.
Lioness Club changes meeting date
The Payson Lioness Club will hold its monthly meeting on a different date this month only. The group meets at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at Green Valley Apartments Conference Room, 905 S. McLane Rd. Normally meetings are the third Saturday of the month.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson Connections Recovery Support Group is for adults with mental health conditions like depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder and others. Connections meets the first Friday and third Monday of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St., Payson. For details about NAMI Payson programs and classes, call 928-301-9140 or email namipayson@yahoo.com.
Order of the Eastern Star
The Ponderosa Chapter #64 O.E.S. meets at 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd., Payson. All Eastern Star members are invited to attend. For details call Marjorie Winemiller, secretary, 928-468-0790.
TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m.
For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
