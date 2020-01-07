TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara, 928-978-4750 or Charlotte, 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit group meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260, Payson. For details call Paula, 480-695-2786.
Shoofly Quilters
The Shoofly Quilters meet at 9 a.m. for business the first Tuesday of each month in a back room at the American Legion Post on Hwy. 260, Payson. It is a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild and has monthly classes and community sewing days. All interested quilters in the area are invited to join.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane. For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. For location and details call 928-595-2086
Veterans of Foreign Wars
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States of America will meet at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.
All members are invited to attend. For details contact Post 9829 Commander Dean Gentry, 480-201-3679.
NAMI Payson
NAMI Payson's Connections Recovery Support Group for adults with mental health conditions now meets from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St. The Family Support Group continues to meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main. For details contact NAMI Payson at namipayson@yahoo.com or 928-301-9140.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. It also meets at 6 p.m., the third Wednesday of the month at Tiny’s. All interested women are invited to come and learn more about the group.
For details call Maureen Focht, 928-474-3459 or Inga Chouinard, 928-951-6158.
Writers meet
Arizona Professional Writers meet from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Majestic Rim, 310 E. Tyler Pkwy., Payson.
Guest speaker Andy Mc Kinney discusses the history of storytelling and gives examples of first paragraphs that do or do not grab the reader.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support groups
The Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group invites caregivers, families, service providers and members of the community to attend from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main St. For details call Mary, 928-474-3560.
WW (formerly Weight Watchers)
WW (formerly Weight Watchers) meets at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Restoration Church, 1100 W. Lake Drive, Payson. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the workshop starts at 5:30 p.m. For details contact WW of Arizona at 602-248-0303.
Rim Country Classic Auto Club
The Rim Country Classic Auto Club (RCCAC) holds its monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260 in Payson. For information, call Steve Fowler at 928-478-6676.
Rim Country Rotary Club
The Rim Country Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. Thursdays at the Cedar Ridge Restaurant of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. For details visit www.rimcountryrotary.
Kiwanis meeting
The Kiwanis Club of Zane Grey Country meets on Thursdays at 7 a.m. at Tiny’s Restaurant. For details visit www.zanegreykiwanis.com.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. For details call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Strawberry Patchers
The Strawberry Patchers quilting group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 9:30 a.m. at the Isabelle Hunt Library Activity Room, located behind the cultural hall of the community center in Pine. For details visit www.strawberrypatchers.com or contact Jackie Smith, 623-853-6739 or Linda O’Dell at pinebridgeaz@gmail.com or 928-951-4895.
Arizona Cactus Navy luncheon
An informal get-together of Navy and Coast Guard veterans and Merchant Marines in the Payson area is held on the first Thursday of each month at La Sierra restaurant on north AZ 87 at Forest Dr. in Payson.
The group meets for coffee or lunch at 11 a.m. For details call 928-970-0066.
