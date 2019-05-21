TOPS in Pine
The TOPS 412 (Take off Pounds Sensibly) Pine group meets Tuesdays at the LDS chapel in Pine. Weigh-in is at 8 a.m., the meeting starts at 8:15 a.m. For details call Barbara at 928-978-4750 or Charlotte at 928-978-3640.
Senior Singles with Spirit
The Senior Singles with Spirit, a group of men and women who are young in spirit,
meets at 8:45 a.m. every Tuesday for breakfast at Tiny's Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Paula at 480-695-2786.
Overeaters Anonymous
We are a 12-step support program, not a "diet and calories" club; we don't endorse any particular plan of eating.
We meet from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.
For details, call the following: Mary Jo at 928-978-4663; Jane and Ron at 928-476-6483.
Ukulele Fun
Ukulele Fun meets from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join in. Any questions: 928-595-2086.
Moose Lodge events
The Women of the Moose meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The Loyal Order of the Moose meetings are at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The Moose Lodge is located on E. Hwy. 260 in Star Valley. For details call 928-474-6212.
Masonic Lodge
The Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge #70, located at 200 E. Rancho Road in Payson, meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. For details go online to www.paysonmason.org or contact Bill Herzig, secretary, at 928- 474-1305 or 928-951-2662.
Rim Country 4 Wheelers
Members of the Rim Country 4 Wheelers invite anyone interested in four-wheel-drive back road travel to join them at 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays in the Bashas’ shopping center parking lot in front of the Big 5 store. For details go online to www.rimcountry4wheelers.org; email rc4waz@gmail.com or call President Bill Suk at 480-688-6744.
Soroptimists
Soroptimist International of Zane Grey County meets at noon Wednesday at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. For details call Candace Conte, 928-472-8891 or Carol Blann, 928-978-3881.
Payson TOPS meeting
TOPS 373 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday morning at 215 N. Beeline Hwy. Weigh-in starts at 7 a.m. and the program is from 8 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. If you have any questions, call Ilona, 928-472-3331.
Raconteurs of Payson
Raconteurs of Payson, a writers’ organization meets at 1:30 p.m. every Thursday at Banner High Country Seniors, 215 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson. Writers of all genres are invited to attend. For more information, call Carole, 928-478-6100.
Payson Lions Club
The Payson Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday at the Crosswinds Restaurant at the Payson Airport.
Republican Club meeting
The Rim Country Republican Club meets at 11:30 a.m., Memorial Day, Monday, May at Tiny’s, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Payson. Jim Muhr is the guest speaker and will discuss veterans.
This is a no host lunch meeting. Contact Michael Hughes at 928-978-4485 for details.
